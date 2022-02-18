NR PLUS Film & TV

Channing Tatum Tweaks Progs, Salutes Vets in the Same Movie

By
Channing Tatum stars as Briggs and Luke Forbes as Jones in Dog. (©2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.)
Making his directorial debut with Dog, Tatum offers a few thoughts about the warrior class and how progressives treat them. 

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘T hank you for your service,” we tell our veterans, but it’s about as meaningful a wish as “Have a nice day.” That sense that no one actually cares about them helps push veterans grappling with post-traumatic stress to the margins after their final tour of duty, and their struggles are the subject of an honest, funny, sensitive, and gritty little road-trip movie called Dog, the directorial debut of Channing Tatum.

Tatum (who co-directed the movie with Magic Mike screenwriter Reid Carolin, also directing for the first time) plays Jackson Briggs, an internally and externally scarred former Army Ranger who is working

