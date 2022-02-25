NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t Newsweek, Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk has written one of the most foolish, self-serving, hypocritical, illiterate, and counterproductive columns I’ve read in a good long while. “The First Amendment has long been a bedrock principle of my worldview,” Kirk begins, before proceeding to demonstrate that, in fact, it has been nothing of the sort. “There are legitimate legal limits to expression,” he writes. “Some things are so objectionable — even downright evil — that they don’t merit society’s protection.” Specifically, Kirk objects to what he describes as the “one ‘substantive evil’” that “Americans can all agree to prevent: worshiping …
Charlie Kirk Butchers the First Amendment in God’s Name
The Devil’s next finest trick, it seems, is to persuade us that the Constitution’s free-speech protections don’t actually exist.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Nikole Hannah-Jones Responds to Our 1619 and Slavery Issue
She reacted with a lot of sneering and ad hominem argumentation and nothing of substance.
Maskless Super Bowl Marks Our Return to Normalcy
This collective moment was a warning to the Covid regime that its strictures won’t stand much longer.
The Perfect Storm Is Coming
Not learning from the stagflationary past may lead to a stagflationary future.
Trevor Noah Is a Moral Disgrace
As Noam Blum has discovered, Trevor Noah is attacking Joe Rogan for something he did himself — and for which Rogan defended him.
The Afghanistan Debacle Looks Worse and Worse
The more we learn about the administration’s withdrawal, the more it becomes clear that its decisions were driven by political considerations and panic.
The Workers’ Revolution Is Here, and the Left Hates It
With the truckers’ protest, Trudeau’s government has maneuvered itself into a class conflict that could rapidly get out of control.
The Latest
How Republicans Should Respond to Ketanji Brown Jackson
Republicans should be realistic about what they can do to oppose Biden’s Supreme Court pick.
Vladimir Putin’s Gamble
It will be easier to install a puppet government in Kyiv than to maintain it atop a population that will be largely hostile.
What Putin’s Invasion Means for the Baptists of Ukraine
Ukraine’s Baptist population is under threat of oppression as Putin seeks 'spiritual security' for Russia.
Scenes of Devastation and Resolve from the Russian Invasion of Kyiv
The government is handing out weaponry to the the city's residents and urging them to make Molotov cocktails.
Defiant Ukrainian Border Guards Refuse to Surrender to Russian Warship: 'Go F*** Yourself'
All 13 guards stationed on an island in the Black Sea were killed after telling the ship off.
Biden to Nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
Biden pledged to select a black woman to replace Justice Breyer.