China and the Art of Face-Changing

The Chinese Communist Party presents an ever-changing array of impressive images to mask troubles that now are becoming too obvious to ignore.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n Beijing, the two leaders stood together, in a show of diplomacy and convenience, against a common superpower foe. There are many unresolved issues between them, but it seems clear there is enough shared interest in holding the third power in check that the meeting was worth the risks. This may describe the recent meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping, who discussed their alignment of interests against their mutual adversary the United States. But that description applies also to the meeting, 50 years ago this week, between Richard Nixon and Mao Tse-tung, who changed the …