China’s Harsh Covid-19 Lockdowns Will Continue Long after Its Olympics Are Over

We shouldn’t be surprised that a totalitarian regime is bullying its people to save face.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B eijing’s harsh tactics for controlling the spread of Covid-19 during the Winter Olympics have shattered some athletes’ dreams and horrified much of the world, but they are life as usual in China. While some cling to the idea that China’s ”zero-tolerance” approach to the pandemic will be loosened after the Games, the only way the government has been successful in suppressing the spread of the coronavirus is through extreme measures. Chinese pride and the perceived legitimacy of the government are now tied to keeping the virus at bay at nearly all costs.

For example, most of the 13 million residents of …