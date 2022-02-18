China’s Malevolent Naval Aggression

The CCP’s holistic approach to controlling the seas has left it well-positioned to defeat the U.S. in a regional conflict. The U.S. needs to catch up quickly.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s the Winter Olympics come to a close, Americans may soon stop paying attention to the Chinese Communist Party and the threat it poses. But they shouldn’t. Instead, they should understand that the most pressing difficulty in countering China’s challenge is neither material nor psychological, but rather intellectual: Western policymakers do not grasp either the full scope of China’s intentions or the CCP’s holistic approach to international competition.

This holistic approach is particularly apparent in Chinese naval policy. Publicly speaking, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) navy challenges the U.S. Navy in a conventional manner despite its reliance on land-based missile and …