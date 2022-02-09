NR PLUS World

China’s Uyghur Persecution Is All Part of Its Grand Economic Scheme

By
Security cameras above the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education center in Dabancheng, in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, in 2018. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)
Our prominent cultural and sports figures ought to consider plausible alternatives to doing business with China on Beijing’s terms.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) view the Olympics as a platform from which to proclaim their vision for the world: what Beijing calls the “community of common destiny for mankind.” The CCP may be vague about what this common destiny holds in store for the rest of us, but we can get an idea if we look at how Beijing operates in areas that are already firmly under its control.

To wit, Xinjiang Province, where live the Uyghur people.

The CCP has a long if sporadic history of ethnic repression and totalitarian policy in what it calls the Xinjiang

Jim Talent, as a former U.S. senator from Missouri, chaired the Seapower Subcommittee. He is currently the chairman of the National Leadership Council at the Reagan Institute.

