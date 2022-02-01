Death, but No Fame

Mass shooters kill to assert their personal power and individuality. Yet in an odd bit of poetic justice, their names get forgotten instead.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A few days ago, one of our nation’s many mass school shootings came up in conversation, and I started to share a thought about the perpetrator — but I couldn’t quite remember his name.

He was famous, for a minute. But not now — now, he’s just dead.

In fact, I spent a couple of minutes thinking that maybe I had this killer mixed up with another one. There have been so many. (Too many.) We all kind of remember the Columbine killers, because that episode put school massacres on the map for many Americans, though it was neither the first nor …