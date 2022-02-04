Delete China’s Spy App

The app the Chinese Communist Party is forcing Olympic athletes and spectators to download is a Trojan horse.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Chinese Communist Party is forcing anyone who goes to the 2022 Olympics to download an app called My2022. The stated plan is to use it to monitor “health and travel data” — which, in China’s surveillance dystopia, is sinister enough. But there are even more menacing ways Chairman Xi could use this app to spy on users.

Americans — athletes and attendees alike — should delete the app. And Apple and Google should pull it from their app stores. The Olympics are about celebrating human achievement, not building a massive spy ring for the Chinese Communist Party.

For years, Chairman Xi has advanced …