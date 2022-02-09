Democrats Can Have Cheap Gas or They Can Have Radical Climate Policy

They can’t have both.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S enators Mark Kelly (D., Ariz.) and Maggie Hassan (D., N.H.) are proposing to suspend the federal gasoline tax for the rest of 2022. This profile in cowardice comes from two Democrats whose party is facing a possible midterm wipeout thanks to high inflation that has been made worse by its spendthrift policies.

This tax cut is, of course, precisely the wrong idea — particularly from the Democratic point of view.

Treating inflation with a tax cut is like treating high blood pressure with meth. The problem we have comes from too much money sloshing around the economy chasing too few goods and …