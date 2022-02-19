Don’t Unionize the National Guard

The idea is based on a novel legal theory advanced by Biden’s Justice Department that has many problems, and it should be rejected.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I magine, for a horrifying moment, the spectacle of an enlisted service member hesitating at a crucial moment to carry out an order from his or her commander until it can be vetted by a union shop steward.

The image seems absurdly hypothetical to most Americans, but for labor leaders, always hungry for new sources of dues revenue and the corresponding political clout that other people’s money can buy, it’s more than a tantalizing thought. It’s a distinct possibility.

President Biden’s Department of Justice conceded as much on January 20 in the course of asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed …