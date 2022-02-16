Doxing Day in Canada

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n Canada, first the doxing, then the struggle session.
This week, one of the most popular small-donor fundraising sites for the Canadian truckers protesting the Covid-vaccine mandates, GiveSendGo, was hacked. The names of donors were shared with the public. We know about this mostly because erstwhile news organizations, such as Reuters, have showered attention on the breach as if they were providing a public service.
Indeed, many of the same outlets that refused to report specifics about the Hunter Biden email scoop in 2020 (though the story was obtained in a completely ethical journalistic manner) or share specifics from the DNC email …
