Drain Putin’s Brains

By
Russian President Vladimir Putin (middle) and Director General of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin (left) visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia, September 4, 2021. (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters)
We can undermine Putin by stealing his technical talent.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s the West faces the threat of a revanchist Russia, there is a weapon we can deploy to great effect to weaken our enemy. We can hire away his technical team.

Specifically, the United States could, with a stroke of a pen, totally destroy the capacity of Russia to compete militarily or economically with us by offering a green card to any Russian with a technical degree who wishes to emigrate to the United States.

Such a move would destroy Russia’s technical capacity and greatly strengthen our own position against both the short-term threat from Russia and the longer-term challenge posed by

