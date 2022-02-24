Drain Putin’s Brains

We can undermine Putin by stealing his technical talent.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s the West faces the threat of a revanchist Russia, there is a weapon we can deploy to great effect to weaken our enemy. We can hire away his technical team.

Specifically, the United States could, with a stroke of a pen, totally destroy the capacity of Russia to compete militarily or economically with us by offering a green card to any Russian with a technical degree who wishes to emigrate to the United States.

Such a move would destroy Russia’s technical capacity and greatly strengthen our own position against both the short-term threat from Russia and the longer-term challenge posed by …