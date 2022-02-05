Dulwich Picture Gallery: Jewel in the London Suburbs

Permanent-collection labels can be insipid, though.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Dulwich Picture Gallery is well known to connoisseurs, collectors, and serious art tourists. Located in a leafy London suburb, though, it’s visited mostly by locals and the discerning few. It’s lovely to have three Rembrandts and Poussins, Murillos, and Gainsboroughs in the hood. The building is a precious, small jewel designed by John Soane.

Opening in 1817, it’s the oldest public art museum in Britain and, I suppose, the oldest in the English-speaking world. Though I’ve done three exhibitions with Dulwich in my career, I hadn’t been for a while. A visit was long past due since the place has …