Durham’s Righteous Investigation

A new court filing shows Clinton-campaign operatives, like out of a banana republic, spied on Trump and tried to take him down, before and after his election.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F rom the perspective of several years ago, it’s the stuff of an implausible political thriller or a conspiratorial YouTube account.

One presidential campaign spies on another as part of a broad effort to get government agencies to pick up the baton and launch a high-stakes investigation of the new president that hampers his tenure in office and consumes massive public attention.

Where could such a thing happen? Maybe Brazil or Equatorial Guinea? Well, we now know it happened in these United States.

The latest from Special Counsel John Durham is that a tech executive connected to the Clinton campaign mined Internet contacts between …