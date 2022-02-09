NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Elise Stefanik Drops Support for Fairness for All Act

By
House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) speaks during a news conference on Fentanyl with fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., February 8, 2022. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)
The House GOP chairwoman is the highest-ranking Republican to abandon the bill, which would write gender identity into U.S. civil-rights law.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ouse Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik has dropped her support for the Fairness for All Act (FFAA), National Review has learned. As the third-ranking House Republican, the New York lawmaker was likely the most prominent cosponsor for FFAA, an all-Republican bill that would write sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) into U.S. civil-rights law. Her withdrawal of support, which occurred during last night’s procedural vote, deals another heavy blow to the proposed legislation’s already-beleaguered cause.

FFAA was initially pitched by its backers as a “compromise” between LGBT rights and religious liberty, pairing government protections for gay and transgender citizens with modest

