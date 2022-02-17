Ending Mask Madness

Signs point to an easing of CDC guidance ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address. But for how long?

As Democratic jurisdictions move to lift indoor mask requirements, CDC director Rochelle Walensky once again insisted on Wednesday that the agency would only change its national guidance "based on the data and the science." By that, we should take her to mean the political science.

President Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union address on March 1, in the face of cascading failures and underwater approval in nearly every state, according to one recent poll. It’s clear he wants to be able to go before the nation and at least claim progress in the fight against Covid — …