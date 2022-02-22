Failure at Munich

The many missed opportunities of the Munich Security Conference

T he Munich Security Conference this past weekend proves once again why Europe can't deal with a crisis in its midst without U.S. leadership.

Created in 1963 in the aftermath of the Berlin Wall crisis, the annual Munich Security Conference (or Wehrkunde Conference, as it is known among initiates) is supposed to be an important venue for European leaders to discuss collective security concerns in an informal setting. Today more than 100 ministers and more than 30 heads of state attend, including senior American officials, to show solidarity with their European counterparts.

The organizers of this Cold War relic could have given it …