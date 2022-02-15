NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Federal Judge James Ho Surprises Georgetown Law with Speech Defending Ilya Shapiro

By
Left: Ilya Shapiro speaks about constitutional law in 2014. Right: James C. Ho testifies during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on November 15, 2017. (The Federalist Society/via YouTube, Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images)
Guest speaker scraps original remarks in favor of unequivocal statement on freedom of speech and declares, ‘I stand with Ilya.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F ederal judge James C. Ho delivered a robust defense of Ilya Shapiro on Tuesday in a speech at Georgetown Law, which recently suspended the respected legal scholar over a poorly worded tweet.

“I stand with Ilya,” Ho declared.

The subject of his address was a surprise to the audience. The judge on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals had been slated to give a lecture titled “Fair Weather Originalism: Judges, Umpires, and the Fear of Being Booed,” in an event organized by the law school’s chapter of the Federalist Society. At the outset, according to prepared remarks exclusively obtained by National Review,

