Federal Judge Nixes Biden DOJ’s Gaming of Arbery Murder Case

After pushback from the Arbery family, a judge rejected the plea bargain reached between federal prosecutors and two of Arbery’s killers.

The Biden Justice Department found itself backpedaling Monday after the family of Ahmaud Arbery strenuously objected to a plea deal it had given the two men most culpable in Arbery's murder.

Upon hearing out the family, a federal judge declined to approve the deal. If a new deal is not struck by the end of this week, a federal civil-rights trial is scheduled to begin on Monday for the two defendants, the father-and-son tandem of Travis and Gregory McMichael, along with a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, with whom prosecutors are also reportedly negotiating. The three have already been convicted of …