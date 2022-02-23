Florida Is Protecting Parental Rights

In the fight over school transparency, progressives are the real aggressors.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E arlier this month, President Biden called Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill “hateful” and declared on Twitter that “every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids” should rest assured of his administration’s support. This is what we’ve come to expect from the president whose campaign promised unity but whose rhetoric is straight from the Democratic radicals’ playbook.

In reality, the bill in question — which is currently being considered by the Florida legislature — is not an attack on sexual minorities but an attempt to pry parental rights out of the hands of ideologues. HB 1557 would require schools …