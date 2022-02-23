Florida’s Redistricting Battle Is a Test Case for Racial Gerrymanders

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F lorida currently faces a rarity: a showdown between Governor Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled legislature, which typically follows the governor’s lead. At stake is the state’s congressional map, which has to expand by one district to accommodate the Sunshine State’s booming population. The main point of contention is whether to keep a long, narrow, lizard-shaped district along the state’s northern border. That district exists only for racial purposes: to unite distant African-American communities stretching from Tallahassee in the west to Jacksonville in the east. DeSantis wants to end the racial gerrymander, and he threatens to veto any map that includes …
Ron DeSantis takes on racial gerrymandering.
