For Joe Rogan’s Would-Be Cancelers, the Censorship Is Beside the Point

Sure, the mentally stunted hysterics who lead such mobs would love to silence their targets — but they’ll be happy to settle for a symbolic tarring instead.

A question that I never expected to ask: What do Harper Lee and Joe Rogan have in common?

When it comes to banning books, the would-be censors offer a couple of distinct arguments. One of those is a case based on danger, an argument that certain words or images are harmful per se or that they contribute to a cultural situation that is dangerous. When progressives call for the removal of To Kill a Mockingbird or The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from libraries and …