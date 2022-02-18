‘Freedom’ Is Still the Republican Rallying Cry

The embrace of the Canadian trucker protesters by the American Right is a sign that the Tea Party spirit was never fully extinguished.

It's not 2010 again in GOP politics and it never will be, but you could be forgiven for having flashbacks to the beginnings of the Tea Party.

A leaderless grassroots revolt has emerged from almost nowhere, causing outrage in the media and among elected officials, as it opposes government overreach in high-spirited demonstrations.

So, yeah, this is happening in Canada and not the United States.

Still, the embrace of the Canadian trucker protesters by the American Right is a sign that the Tea Party spirit circa the early Obama years was never fully extinguished. It is “freedom” that remains the most natural and …