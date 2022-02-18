‘Freedom’ Is Still the Republican Rallying Cry

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s not 2010 again in GOP politics and it never will be, but you could be forgiven for having flashbacks to the beginnings of the Tea Party.
A leaderless grassroots revolt has emerged from almost nowhere, causing outrage in the media and among elected officials, as it opposes government overreach in high-spirited demonstrations.
So, yeah, this is happening in Canada and not the United States.
Still, the embrace of the Canadian trucker protesters by the American Right is a sign that the Tea Party spirit circa the early Obama years was never fully extinguished. It is “freedom” that remains the most natural and …
