'Freedom' Is Still the Republican Rallying Cry

People walk past trucks blocking a downtown street as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against Covid vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 15, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/Reuters)
The embrace of the Canadian trucker protesters by the American Right is a sign that the Tea Party spirit was never fully extinguished.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s not 2010 again in GOP politics and it never will be, but you could be forgiven for having flashbacks to the beginnings of the Tea Party.

A leaderless grassroots revolt has emerged from almost nowhere, causing outrage in the media and among elected officials, as it opposes government overreach in high-spirited demonstrations.

So, yeah, this is happening in Canada and not the United States.

Still, the embrace of the Canadian trucker protesters by the American Right is a sign that the Tea Party spirit circa the early Obama years was never fully extinguished. It is “freedom” that remains the most natural and

