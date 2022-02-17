Gainsborough’s Blue Boy, Back in London

A good show and a good catalogue at the National Gallery, but a bad space for a dazzling painting

This past summer I wrote about the Huntington in San Marino. Between its gardens, the art of horticulture at its best, its rare books and manuscripts, and its American and European collections, it bundles pleasure and scholarship in an irresistible, unique package.

There are many, many heavy-hitter works of art at the Huntington, but The Blue Boy, by Thomas Gainsborough, is its star attraction. Henry Huntington, the founder, bought the painting in 1921 from the dealer Joseph Duveen, who got it from the Duke of Westminster. At £9 million in today’s money, or a bit over $12 million, it was touted …