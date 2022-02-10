Helen Frankenthaler Captivates at the Dulwich Picture Gallery

In the Radical Beauty show, her ethereal, experimental work wins new fans.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast week I wrote about the Dulwich Picture Gallery. It’s a wonderful place, and I had a great time. My only quibble was its permanent-collection interpretation, which seemed to have been taken over by staff focused on childhood education. Now, I‘m acculturated to the old ways of American and English museums. In my distant youth, didactic labels in the permanent-collection galleries just weren’t done, aside from the name of the artist, the title, and a line crediting the donor, if it was a gift. Visitors were empowered to take what they could from an object, based on their intelligence and …