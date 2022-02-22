NR PLUS Books

Hollywood’s Most Fortunate Sons

By
Rance Howard with sons Ron (left) and Clint in 1974. (Frank Edwards/Archive Photos/Getty Images)
A joint memoir by Ron and Clint Howard overflows with gratitude for their family, their careers, and their lives.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n the early Seventies, when Ron Howard was desperate to break into directing movies but couldn’t figure out a way to secure financing, a new kind of motion picture was starting to prove immensely profitable in theaters. The idea struck 18-year-old Ron that he could rake in a lot of money quickly, and use the cash to spring into independent filmmaking, if only he directed and starred in a porn movie. He had a killer title lined up: Opie Gets Laid.

Howard thought better of the idea (which he never shared with his girlfriend or his parents), and things shortly began

