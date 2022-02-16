How Georgetown Is Stifling Speech on Campus

The university is implementing the academic analog of a SLAPP suit against Ilya Shapiro.

How do you stifle unpopular speech at a place like Georgetown University whose policy states that students and faculty have "the broadest possible latitude to speak, write, listen, challenge, and learn," and that speech "may not be suppressed because the ideas put forth are thought by some or even by most members of the University community to be offensive, unwise, immoral, or ill conceived"? That's easy. Just institute the academic analog of a SLAPP suit.

A SLAPP suit is a strategic lawsuit against public participation. This is a lawsuit brought to intimidate and silence those opposed to some powerful interest by …