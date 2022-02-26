NR PLUS National Security & Defense

How Moscow’s Man in Vienna Fooled Team Biden on Ukraine

Russia’s Governor to the International Atomic Energy Agency Mikhail Ulyanov arrives for a meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2021. (Lisi Niesner/Reuters)
Russia used the Biden administration’s obsession with a new Iran deal to distract from the Ukrainian invasion.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s Vladimir Putin’s tanks rolled into eastern Ukraine, the Biden administration was once again caught flat-footed. Its first year in office has been filled with unpleasant surprises, from the collapse of the government of Afghanistan to skyrocketing inflation to the stubborn refusal of Yemen’s Houthis to stop behaving like terrorists — even though they were removed from the State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs). But Putin’s plans for Ukraine were hardly a secret — the Russian strongman has given speeches about his view that Ukraine is part of Russia, written papers on the topic, and has been systematically

Victoria Coates is a senior fellow at the Center for Security Policy and a principal member of Vi et Arte Solutions LLC. She served as deputy national-security adviser for Middle Eastern and North African affairs in the Trump administration and is the author of David’s Sling: A History of Democracy in Ten Works of Art.

