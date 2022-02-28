NR PLUS International

How to Bring Russia (and Belarus) to Its Knees with Sanctions

By
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 13, 2021. (Sputnik/Alexei Nikolskyi/Kremlin via Reuters)
A package based on how the Trump administration sanctioned Iran will hit the Kremlin where it hurts.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he sanctions against Russia in response to its heinous act of aggression against Ukraine are still a work in progress, with the elimination of access for selected Russian banks from the SWIFT network that governs international financial transactions as the latest move. To be sure, the limited actions already taken have roiled markets, but it is far past the time for half measures, especially since financial innovations such as digital currencies have made traditional sanctions less effective. In the Trump White House, the staff spent an enormous amount of time working on and enforcing sanctions against Iran that were remarkably …

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Kevin A. Hassett served in the Trump administration as a senior adviser to the president and is a former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers. He is the senior adviser to National Review's Capital Matters, a new initiative focused on financial and economic coverage, and is the Vice President of the Lindsey Group.

Recommended

The Latest