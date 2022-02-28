How to Bring Russia (and Belarus) to Its Knees with Sanctions

A package based on how the Trump administration sanctioned Iran will hit the Kremlin where it hurts.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he sanctions against Russia in response to its heinous act of aggression against Ukraine are still a work in progress, with the elimination of access for selected Russian banks from the SWIFT network that governs international financial transactions as the latest move. To be sure, the limited actions already taken have roiled markets, but it is far past the time for half measures, especially since financial innovations such as digital currencies have made traditional sanctions less effective. In the Trump White House, the staff spent an enormous amount of time working on and enforcing sanctions against Iran that were remarkably …