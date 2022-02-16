Imagine a Trumpdeau. You Can’t

If Trump had gone after the 2020 rioters the way Trudeau is targeting truckers, the institutions and the permanent government wouldn’t have complied.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T o bring an end to the Freedom Convoy led by Canada’s truckers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is now exercising extraordinary powers under the nation’s Emergencies Act. The act was designed to empower a government to protect Canada from threats to its sovereignty and territorial integrity. But Trudeau is using it to get rid of a political headache: the loud, noisome, but nonviolent blockade of bridges in Canada and the downtown of the nation’s capital.

Canada’s Emergencies Act is an enabling act that replaced the War Measures Act. This state of legal exception has been invoked only during the two world wars …