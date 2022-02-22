In Ukraine, Is Biden Winning the Spin War but Losing the Real War?

It’s one thing to win a messaging war against Putin. It’s quite another to come out ahead in an actual conflict.

Remember the war against Franco,

That’s the kind where each of us belongs.

Though he may have won all the battles,

We had all the good songs.

— Tom Lehrer, The Folksong Army, 1965

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n his two speeches delivered last week, President Joe Biden unquestionably won the spin war against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Biden is no Churchill, and every recent president from Reagan through Obama, inclusive, probably could have performed better. Nevertheless, Biden got the job done. If Putin proceeds with his plan to conquer Ukraine, he is definitely going to look bad.

But Putin is not fighting a spin war. He is fighting a …