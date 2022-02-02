Inside Georgetown Law’s Campaign to Cancel Ilya Shapiro: ‘This Is Melting Down’

How the school’s administration helped instigate a woke student mob that is now implacable

Less than two weeks ago, Georgetown University Law Center (GULC) welcomed Ilya Shapiro as the new executive director and senior lecturer for the school's Center for the Constitution. Shapiro, who had previously served as the vice president and director of the Cato Institute's Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies, was set to start on February 1. "I could not be more thrilled at the prospect of his joining us," read a statement from Randy Barnett, Georgetown's faculty director for the center.

By Monday, Shapiro was placed on administrative leave, pending an “investigation” into a series of tweets criticizing Joe Biden’s …