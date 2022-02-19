Insight into Baltimore Museum Brouhaha as Director Decamps

No one seems to have gotten a straight story in the rush to utopia.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I’ ve written the last couple of weeks about the art scene in London. Before I jump to what’s happening in Paris, I’ll cover news back on the ranch. A few American stories are worth reporting. So, from London and Paris to Baltimore and Portland — Portland in Maine, that is, not Portland, Antifa’s capital.

The Covid mass hysteria, now downgraded to a hypnosis bewitching neurotics and power freaks, counts among its casualties such virtues as restraint and probity. The exit of Christopher Bedford as director of the Baltimore Museum of Art (BMA) hits the spotlight for one last moment on one …