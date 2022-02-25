NR PLUS World

Is It Time for an EU Army?

By
U.S. and Polish soldiers attend the inauguration ceremony of bilateral military training in Zagan, Poland in 2017. (Kacper Pempel/Reuters)
‘European security’ isn’t just a figure of speech anymore; it’s a collective problem that we can no longer afford to ignore.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t is too late to start building the European army. It will be too late five years from now, too, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine is not going to be Europe’s last security crisis.

Russian caudillo Vladimir Putin plans to use Ukraine as the stage for an opera in three acts: Blitzkrieg, Anschluss, Kolonisation. Ukraine is a nation that has slipped — and sometimes been pushed — through the cracks of Europe’s security architecture: It has an “association” agreement with the European Union but is not an EU member; it is — was — on track to join NATO (and

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest

A Civilizational Challenge

A Civilizational Challenge

Russia and China are two civilizations that feel they were humiliated and trampled by the West and need to regain their rightful place in the sun.