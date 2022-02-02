It’s Manu Raju Day!

New at the movies: a comedy about a CNN reporter who asks a senator the same question every day.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A bedroom. The clock radio strikes 6:00. Sonny and Cher singing, “I Got You Babe.” CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju gets out of bed and gets dressed.

RAJU: Senator Manchin, as you know, there is a great deal of pressure on you to help pass the Build Back Better Bill, which will build a bridge to the 22nd century, give everyone a free Disney+ subscription, cure cancer, make the Little Red-Haired Girl fall in love with Charlie Brown, and save America. Will you finally vote to support it?

JOE MANCHIN: It’s pretty expensive. I don’t think we can afford it. It …