Joe Rogan Will Be Fine, but Cancel Culture Is a Bigger Threat to Ordinary Americans

Not everybody has 11 million listeners.

Joe Rogan, the most popular podcast host in America, is facing the prospect of being deplatformed from Spotify — initially over giving voice to vaccine skepticism, and then over past use of racial slurs.

Should Spotify and Rogan sever ties, it would be a seminal moment in the debate over cancel culture. It would amplify concerns about the principle of open speech. But ultimately, it’s obvious that the radio personality will wind up okay no matter what.

To be sure, there is no doubt that …