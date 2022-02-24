NR PLUS World

Josh Hawley: ‘Hit Vladimir Putin Where It Hurts’

By
Sen. Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2021. (Tom Williams/Pool via Reuters)
A leading populist Republican calls for strong sanctions against Russia’s energy sector and arming the Ukrainians.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M issouri GOP senator Josh Hawley issued a statement on Thursday condemning “Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine” and calling on Biden to “hit Vladimir Putin where it hurts” with sanctions and “help arm the Ukrainians to defend themselves.”

Here’s Hawley’s full statement:

Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine and invasion of its territory must be met with strong American resolve. President Biden must act now to hit Vladimir Putin where it hurts, beginning with Russia’s energy sector. The Biden Administration should sanction Russian energy production to a halt, and help arm the Ukrainians to defend themselves. At the same time, the White House should

