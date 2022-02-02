Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Harvard Race-Discrimination Problem

If Biden selects this judge, she will have to answer for her service on the board of a racially discriminatory college.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J udge Ketanji Brown Jackson has a race-discrimination problem, and it just got a lot bigger. That problem could complicate her candidacy for the Supreme Court.

The D.C. Circuit judge is near the top of the very short list to replace Stephen Breyer; indeed, she is widely seen as the front-runner. Just as Brett Kavanaugh was once a law clerk for Anthony Kennedy and replaced him on the Supreme Court, Jackson once clerked for Breyer. A federal district-court judge since 2013, she was elevated last year to the D.C. Circuit, a court long treated by both parties as a farm team for …