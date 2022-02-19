Larry Fink, ‘Emperor’?

As BlackRock and other large index-fund managers continue pushing stakeholder capitalism, America slouches toward corporatism.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W e live in an age when the Left is increasingly focused on the supposed evils of business concentration, from the “big is bad” ideology of the new antitrust enforcers at the FTC to the attempts to blame inflation on Big Grocery, Big Oil, or any of the other “bigs” allegedly exploiting the beleaguered consumer. And yet the concentration of corporate ownership positions held by a relatively small number of massive investment funds, particularly (but not only) the indexers, has drawn comparatively little criticism from the same quarters. Perhaps their managers’ role in helping create our emerging corporatist state through an …