Leana Wen’s 180-Degree Reversal on Masks

Three weeks ago, she called for tightening mask policy. Now she says it should be up to individuals.

As of January 14, one of the Democratic/media complex's favorite spokespeople, Dr. Leana Wen, was saying we needed to tighten our mask policy.

BREAKING: CDC finally updates mask guidance to highest quality mask that can be worn consistently. We've known for >1 year that #covid19 is airborne. By now, N95/KN95s should be widely distributed & required in crowded indoor public settings.https://t.co/kuUJ5gAhbv — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 14, 2022

Now she is saying the exact opposite. What gives?

To go back a little further, as of December 20 — seven weeks ago! — Wen was telling people they needed to wear triple-ply masks even when outdoors if they were in a crowd. She said kids needed “at least” triple-layer masks “when indoors.” Which means in schools. All day. No matter what the emotional, social, and developmental cost. These did not register.

My point isn’t that we don’t need masks, but rather that we should require masks that are most effective to prevent disease transmission. Everyone, including children, should be wearing at least a 3-ply surgical mask when indoors & around others of unknown vaccination status. https://t.co/RXe6efAwsg — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) December 21, 2021

We needed to triple down on masking because …