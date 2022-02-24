NR PLUS Sports

Lia Thomas Is No Jackie Robinson

By
Lia Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania prepares to swim before winning the 400-yard freestyle team relay at the Women’s Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., February 19, 2022. (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)
Conflating female-only teams with racial segregation is absurd.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast weekend, Lia Thomas — a male athlete who identifies as female — claimed the 100-yard, 200-yard, and 500-yard freestyle titles in the Ivy League Women’s Swimming Championship. A video clip showing Thomas dominating the 500-yard competition sparked outrage, as commentators rushed to defend Catherine Buroker (who finished second) as the true winner.

Thomas, it would seem, has a different perspective. Last month, a female teammate speaking to the Washington Examiner explained that Thomas says “she is like the Jackie Robinson of trans sports.” Conflating the transgender policy agenda with the 20th-century fight for civil rights may be a common activist

