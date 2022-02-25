Lincoln, Neb., City Council Votes to Banish Traditional Views from the Public Square

Under a new ordinance, people or institutions in Lincoln who use the ‘wrong’ pronouns or expound a biblical view of marriage could face ruinous fines.

Last week, the city council of Lincoln, Neb., passed an ordinance that overhauled its municipal code related to discrimination and the definition of "sex." The council redefined the term to include "sexual orientation and gender identity." And in doing so, it has potentially empowered LGBT activists to go after businesses, nonprofits, and citizens with civil penalties and life-ruining fines.

The city council termed the new law a “fairness ordinance.” It claimed this ordinance would help protect the LGBT community from discrimination. Yet in passing the ordinance, it produced no proof of any discrimination in the city. The new ordinance would, however, …