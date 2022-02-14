Love Is for Eternity

A valentine for the most vulnerable

'I t makes no sense to accumulate, if one day we will die."

Pope Francis was referring to the inevitability of death, in talking about Saint Joseph, who is known as the patron of a happy death. That death could be happy is somewhat foreign to us. Even deep into the Covid pandemic, our culture seems somewhat oblivious to the fact that, however many booster shots we get, we are going to die of something, now or later. We, of course, at the same time should be good stewards of our lives and care for our neighbor — so we aren’t reckless …