Mainstream Economists Do Not Believe MMT

Politicians and journalists are abuzz with the new economic doctrine of "modern monetary theory" (MMT). As Jeanna Smialek, author of a recent New York Times piece on MMT, tweeted:

MMT is part of our national conversation, whether you find it valid of not. Lawmakers flirt with it. Prof. Kelton’s book was a bestseller. Journalists buzz about it, Chair Powell gets asked about it.

Whatever its role in “our national conversation,” it is important to note that MMT is widely rejected by mainstream economists because it is invalid, even incoherent, as a scientific theory.

Even moderate left-leaning economists oppose MMT. Lawrence Summers called it …