Make Ukraine Costly for Putin — Not America

Even though there is no appetite in the U.S. or Europe for ground troops, that doesn’t mean it needs to be a cakewalk to Kyiv.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered a vigorous debate about the proper role for the United States. If we set aside those who are parroting Vladimir Putin’s position or those waxing on about American obligations to Ukraine, most of the real debate concerns what the U.S. should be doing within a range of certain parameters.

On one end, there are noninterventionists who argue that it is not in the U.S. national interest to get in the middle of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine and that, therefore, we should do little or nothing in response to Putin’s invasion. On the …