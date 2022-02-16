McKinsey Website Contradicts Denials of Chinese-Government Work; Rubio Claims ‘Cover-Up’

The consultancy once said it did work for China’s central government, undercutting recent statements.

McKinsey & Company, the multinational, multibillion-dollar consulting behemoth, faced a renewed torrent of criticism surrounding its ties to China's ruling party-state late last year, when NBC News reported that the firm had acknowledged in a court filing that it had a business relationship with the "Chinese government."

Senator Marco Rubio, in response, accused McKinsey of having lied to him and his office about its business with the Chinese Communist Party and government.

McKinsey, however, told NBC that its disclosure, made in a bankruptcy case involving one of its clients, reflected something more benign: its work with government entities only at the provincial …