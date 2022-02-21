Meta Stock Plunge Shows the Folly of Legislating By Market Cap

Paper valuations based on Wall Street speculation make no sense as criteria for legislation.

On February 3, Meta's shares dropped 26 percent and the company lost $230 billion in value, the largest ever one-day loss by an American company.

In June 2021, Meta (then known as Facebook) hit $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time. Now, the company’s market cap stands around $565 billion, approximately 60 percent of what it did just seven months ago.

This example ought to be a teachable moment for those antitrust crusaders in Congress who want to break up companies larger than a government-determined size. Instead of legislating based on market cap, lawmakers should focus on ensuring antitrust law …