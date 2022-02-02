Michigan Teachers’ Unions’ Desperate ‘Dark Money’ Fearmongering

The unions and their allies are running out of options to preserve the public-school monopoly and deny the state’s families educational choice.

How do you know you've won a policy debate? When your opponents attack your funding sources instead of the merits of your argument. Just look at Michigan, where advocates of educational choice face criticism over their supposed "dark money" backers.

Educational choice is top of the mind for many Michigan families. Public-school bureaucracies and teachers’ unions continue to lose support as choice programs march forward in other states. Last year saw new or expanded private-school options offered to families in 18 states, and Michigan narrowly missed out on becoming number 19. In October, the Republican-led state legislature approved a plan to …