MMT: A Highway to Hyperinflation

Regardless of the economic-theory problems that Modern Monetary Theory presents, it ought to be a political nonstarter.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M odern Monetary Theory (MMT), a fringe framework for understanding our money system, is on a charm offensive. The government spent trillions of dollars over the past two years, real bond yields are negative, and inflation is running hot, but MMT’s proponents are apparently taking “something of a victory lap,” according to a glowing new profile of the face of this theory, Professor Stephanie Kelton, in the New York Times.

In response to the victory-less victory lap, the economic problems with MMT have been spelled out over the last few days by eminently qualified academics (for a good summary of the objections to …