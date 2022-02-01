Move On from Covid Panic

Biden and the Democrats should lead the way back to normalcy. Instead, they’re dragging their feet.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Democrats are too dumb to realize this, but if they want to rebuild their collapsing brand they should form a chorus and sing together as one the message Americans are longing to hear: It’s time to move on.

The Danes today ended nearly all coronavirus restrictions and announced frankly that “Denmark is open.” Denmark has moved on. England, which already had looser standards than the rest of the U.K., ended nearly all restrictions two weeks ago, with minor exceptions such as a requirement to wear masks while using public transportation in London. England has moved on. Within the United States, …